Karwa Chauth EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma says 'I've informed my family to send Puja ka saman'

Today, November 1, Indian couples celebrate Karwa Chauth which showcases the marital bond between a couple. Married women observe fast for their husband's long life and break the fast after seeing the moon in the night. Celebs too diligently celebrate the festival. Indian TV actress Aishwarya Sharma, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 17, also celebrated this festival with great zeal last year.

Aishwarya Sharma has a special request from Bigg Boss:

This year Aishwarya Sharma is locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, and the actress has a special request for the makers of the show. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla (before entering the Bigg Boss house), Aishwarya expressed her wish to celebrate Karwa Chauth in the Bigg Boss house as she is there with her husband Neil Bhatt.

Aishwarya Sharma has ardently followed all festivities and traditions in her real life. For her, Karwa Chauth holds prime significance and since she is in the Bigg Boss house, where there is no count of time and date, she would not know if it's Karwa Chauth today.

Aishwarya Sharma talks about celebrating Karwa Chauth in the Bigg Boss house:

Before stepping into the Bigg Boss house, she was questioned about celebrating festivals in the house, to which she said, “I am sure the Bigg Boss house will celebrate all possible festivals including Diwali, Christmas but I really am keen to keep fast for my husband Neil on Karwa Chauth. Since we will not be aware of the time or day or date while being in the house, I just want the makers to let me celebrate Karwa Chauth as it holds high significance for me. I have already informed my family to send me the special Karwa Chauth ki thaali and Puja ka samaan if needed”.

About Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's last Karwa Chauth:

Last year, Aishwarya and Neil celebrated Karwa Chauth together, when Neil too fasted with Aishwarya. She took to her social media last year posting videos of the celebration and captioned it, “Karwa Chauth becomes even more special when we are fasting together, doing things for each other, stay strong together and become each other’s strength. Love you Bubu, hugs and hearts”.

She even posted a series of images and captioned it: “Karwa Chauth..I have got the best husband, love you so much bubu. Thank you so much Mutter for everything love you..you are the best"

Take a look at Aishwarya and Neil's last year's Karwa Chauth celebration:

Speaking about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's journey in Bigg Boss 17, the duo are dishing out major couple goals as they have stood for each other through thick and thin and allow one another to express their opinions.

