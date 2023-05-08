Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sharma on quitting GHKPM, 'Can't be hung up to one show'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is excited to kickstart her reality TV series' journey with the Rohit Shetty-led show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The news of her bidding adieu to the daily soap didn't go down well with the audience and left them in a state of shock. The viewers are yet to come to terms with them not seeing her character, Patralekha on the show. Aishwarya played a grey-shaded character and while she received immense applause for it, a section of the audience would brutally troll her character for meddling in Sai and Virat's relationship.

On why she quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at its peak

In this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Sharma opened up about her decision of leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She asserted, "Taking decisions in life is always tough because we fear the repercussions but unless you leave one place then how will you explore? If you are just hung up on one show, then you may miss out on the other better opportunities, and I don't want to leave any opportunity. I'd already taken the decision of quitting the show and even served the notice period, after that, I had to leave the show. It was difficult for people to accept this news but for me, it wasn't because Neil and my close friends knew about this, and they are happy for me that I am here."

On how did her husband Neil Bhatt react to her joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Sharing about how her husband, Neil Bhatt, who plays the titular role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reacted to this news, she said, "Neil is more excited than me about joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 13." The 30-year-old said, "He's very happy for me and emotional also because I won't be here with him. He is extremely emotional at the moment because leaving the show, and then the country and many other things have made him sad. However, he is happier for me and has more confidence in me than myself."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's confirmed contestants

The adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, will go on floors soon. The contestants are all set to jet off to South Africa and begin this fascinating journey. Apart from Aishwarya Sharma, the confirmed list of contestants for this season are Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Soundous Moufakir, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Nyrra Banerjee, and Ruhi Chaturvedi.

Advertisement

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is often among the top 5 on the TRP charts and the most talked about daily soap on social media. Love blossomed between Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt on this set, and they tied the knot on November 30, 2021.