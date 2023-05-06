EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sharma addresses rumours of quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin because of pregnancy

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on Indian television, and ever since it was reported that Aishwarya Sharma is quitting the show - many speculations have been doing the rounds about her exit. Some even reported that she is pregnant, which is why she has left the Star Plus show. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aishwarya breaks her silence on these rumours.

“If a woman quits a show that doesn't mean she is pregnant. Grow up guys. I had put down my papers one and a half months ago, and Khatron Ke Khiladi happened to me by chance soon after I was out of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. I was quite surprised to see how social media trollers declared that I was pregnant and hence I had to quit the show. If I was, I would not have been doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. So I am putting all rumors to rest with this,” shares Aishwarya Sharma.

After Aishwarya Sharma’s exit, her hubby and co-star, Neil Bhatt had put up a heartwarming post for her on Instagram. “First shot of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin that we gave! The beginning that we didn’t know it would give us (heart emoji). It’s no secret I’ll miss working with you bache but I’m happy and hopeful for your future. My feelings are indescribable, god bless you my love and just do what you do best “ENTERTAIN”. My lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love,” Neil had written.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows, and fans are excited for the return of this adventure based series. Some of the speculated names of contestants for this season include, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji and Archana Gautam.

