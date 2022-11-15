EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neil Bhatt opens up on facing rejections and losing out on films

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt is one of the most popular and talented stars in the entertainment industry. Along with acting, Neil is also a great dancer and earlier starred in Kaboom, a dance reality show, and emerged as the winner of the show. Later, The actor starred in several shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, and more, and impressed the audience with his acting prowess. Presently, Neil Bhatt essays ACP Virat Chavan in the popular daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil Bhatt shares how the young generation must handle rejection and what they must hold on to. He said, "As a person, I'm very self-motivated, I don't get depressed or affected. I know there are times when you're sitting at home and wondering that even this audition didn't go as expected even though I gave my best. But it doesn't work like that. There are so many factors. So never blame yourself and believe in yourself always that's what I feel.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt opens up on facing rejection in his initial years and how he dealt with them. During the chat, Neil mentioned that he auditioned for a film and also got selected to essay the second lead, however, the makers rejected him reasoning that the investors are not willing to cast him in the movie. He also revealed that film could have been his first break in the industry. Sharing how he felt after being rejected, Neil states, "It is not at all frustrating because everything is a learning experience for me." He added that he always concentrated on the feedback he received on how to groom well or how to be presentable and worked on it to become a better actor and that has been his major approach.

Sharing his experience, Neil said, "There were times when I doubted myself that I'm a good actor just in mind because you hear people compliments and comments that you gave a nice shot. I did an XYZ show, and I did good work, people applauded my work, but after the show ended I didn't get any new opportunities. I have spent 2 years sitting at home doing nothing, waiting for a good project to happen but it never happened. But it doesn't mean I'm a bad actor, I'm not saying I'm a great actor, but I'm a decent actor, and I know my job, and I'm learning every day. Even today, I'm learning from Tanmay and Arya (who play Vinayak and Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin). They're so good. I would suggest that get inspired by every small thing that you see. Watch good films, people also say that one must watch bad films so that one knows what not to do. And I agree. Watch bad films by mistake because then you're spending time, and you won't get that time back. So I would suggest watching good films, good actors, their interviews, the making of a film and keep believing in yourself.

Neil Bhatt shares how he bagged a role in Diya Aur Baati Hum:

The actor said, "I have given the best audition of my life, and that has never happened. For example, I keep telling my peers in the industry that during my Diya Aur Baati Hum audition, it was the worst phase of my life as nothing was working for me at that time. I had grown my hair and had a beard, and at that time, I had gone to sell my concept to Shashi Sumeet Productions as I thought that no one is giving me work so I'm talented I can write something of my own and make it. So while I was walking out, the casting director spotted me and asked me to give an audition. I said no, acting is not working for me, so I'll direct, I'll write. So he mentioned that Sir there is action, which intrigued me. So I asked him which show he said Diya Aur Baati Hum so I said I won't be able to do it. But they said just try once. So with my long hair and beard, I gave the audition for the role of a Police Officer and after 2 hours I got a call that I have been selected. It is destiny."

Neil Bhat talks about his struggling days:

He said, "It is just an example like every struggling actor I used to pick up the bag that had suits, extra T-shirts, shirts, pants, I'm sure everyone will relate to this. I used to carry that bad and go to Shreejis, Kuber Complex, 4 bungalows, and Mhada. I have roamed everywhere. I did struggle a lot I did my best and never got any auditions. So I can understand your pain. Today I have got success after 15 years. I always say this is my second life because prior to this 12/24 Karol Bagh was also a big success but I was too immature to understand that there was success, so it came and it went. So I didn't realize that I was successful. You're supposed to make something out of it. So I was too self-observed. So I thought this is what suppose to get happened, you're supposed to act, and you're supposed to be good and people will like it. But when you sit at him you realize that this is a struggle."

Neil added, "Some people see the struggle, in the beginning, some see after success, and I saw after success. I'm an artist or a person because of my failures so right now success is very valuable to me. I value it a lot. I thank god every day that you kept me here and you heard me out in those times when I prayed to get once and promised to give my best."

Speaking about his personal life, Neil Bhatt met actress Aishwarya Sharma while shooting for their Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and both instantly fell head over heels for each other. Within a short span, the two decided to tie the knot. Neil and Aishwarya had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and later hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family.