Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been a fan favorite, not just for its thrilling stunts but also for the dynamic interactions between contestants and hosts. A memorable moment from Season 9 occurred when Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, guest hosting the finale alongside Rohit Shetty, pulled a playful prank on finalist Aly Goni.

During Season 9 of the stunt-based show, Akshay Kumar joined Rohit Shetty as the host in the finale. Aly Goni was one of the finalists on the show.

Bollywood’s Khiladi brought an iguana with him and asked Aly and laughter queen Bharti Singh to hold it. The Bollywood superstar joked about the iguana wanting to be close to Aly and teased him to kiss it, making fun of his fear. The Khel Khel Mein star, Akshay Kumar, revealed his playful side, leaving contestant Aly Goni stunned and out of breath.

Despite being visibly terrified, Aly managed to kiss the iguana in the end. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, choreographer and actor Punit J Pathak emerged as the winner, while Aly secured fifth place. Aditya Narayan was the first runner-up.

On the professional front, Aly Goni is currently appearing on Colors TV's Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited, where he is partnered with Rahul Vaidya. The show also features other popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma and others.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, it premiered on July 27, 2024. The stunt-based show features a lineup of contestants including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Asim Riaz got into a heated argument with host and acclaimed director Rohit Shetty, as well as with fellow contestants. Later Shetty wished Asim well for his future but announced that Asim would no longer be continuing on the show.