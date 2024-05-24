With Dance Deewane 4 gearing for its finale, audiences can expect a lot of bang-on acts from the participants, judges as well as guests. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring the best to the tables and to make the grand finale episode a memorable experience for the spectators.

Krushna Abhishek, who is coming up next with a new comedy show, Laughter Chefs, is also going to grace the last installment of the dance reality show along with his team. He will promote his upcoming project and will be seen paying homage to one of the judges, Suniel Shetty.

Krushna Abhishek is grateful for his performance on Dance Deewane 4 grand finale

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Krushna Abhishek dropped a bunch of frames from the sets of Dance Deewane 4. While the first few pictures show him dancing with Suniel aka Anna, the last photo features Krushna with his wife Kashmera, and their kids, Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan.

In the caption space, the comedian wrote, "In my college days I have always danced to Suniel Shetty's songs. It was such a lovely moment giving him a tribute on Dance Deewane @ColoursTV, which is gonna come Tom 9:30. Laughter chefs coming soon guys from 1 st June do watch it's gonna be a crazy show. Laughter chefs promotions @ kashmera, krishaang, rayaan on our sets to see mummy daddy dancing. love u annaaaaaaaaaa."

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek’s Instagram post:

Krushna, who has just wrapped up the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show is launching Laughter Chefs. The show will also see Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundra, Sudesh Lehri, Arjun Bijlani, and Bharti Singh.

About Dance Deewane 4 grand finale

Dance Deewane 4 premiered on February 3, 2024, with a judging panel consisting of Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty. Bharti Singh acted as the presenter of the talent-based show.

The top 6 contenders who will be fighting for the trophy of Dance Deewane 4 are- Taranjot- Kashvi, Chainveer- Chirashree, Yuvraj- Yuvansh, Harsha- Devansh, Varsha- Shrirang, and Nitin- Gaurav. The grand finale will air on May 25, 2024, at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

