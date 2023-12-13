Kundali Bhagya adds new twist in plot; ‘palveer’ fans anticipate thrilling episode

Recently, Zee TV posted a new promo of Kundali Bhagya on Instagram and it gives a sneak peek into the upcoming episode’s storyline. Shaurya's obsession for Palki will intervene in Palki and Rajveer’s relationship, thereby breaking them apart. Baseer Ali, who is currently playing the role of Shaurya Luthra looks quite convincing in his role.

Checkout Kundali Bhagya’s new promo:

Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat’s pair in the show looks quite refreshing and the duo is currently trending on social media with #palveer. Baseer Ali on the other hand is able to bring the deadly, dangerous and dashing character to life with his acting and expressions. Zee TV also used a very captivating caption to describe the promo video and what the audience can expect further in the new episodes. The caption says: “Kya Palki ke liye Shaurya ki chahat kar degi #Palveer ko ek dooje se alag? Dekhiye KundaliBhagya, har roz, raat 9:30 baje, sirf ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi zee5 shows par”

Fans reaction to new promo video

It seems that this week is going to be super thrilling for all the Kundali Bhagya fans because there will be a chilling twist in the plot in the upcoming episodes. The fans of Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat who are playing Palki and Rajveer have made #palveer viral on social media. It was quite visible in the comment section how much the fans adore the pair when they used the hashtag and expressed their desire to always see Palki and Rajveer together.



About Kundali Bhagya

The Indian drama series Kundali Bhagya is airing on Zee TV. This popular show is a spin-off of "Kumkum Bhagya." Produced by Balaji Telefilms, a production company founded by Ekta Kapoor, the show debuted on July 12, 2017. The central theme of Kundali Bhagya is the journey of two sisters, Preeta and Srishti, through different dynamics of relationships, obstacles, and family drama. The original cast had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the key roles. In 2022, Dhoopar was replaced by Shakti Arora.

The drama underwent a generational transition in March 2023, with Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad starring as the second generation leads. The popularity of the show among viewers is demonstrated by its constant high ranking in TRP statistics.

