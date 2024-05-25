Paras Kalnawat rose to fame from his stint in the superhit daily soap Anupamaa, where he garnered appreciation for his character Samar Shah. However, after contributing for a while to the show, he decided to exit due to some controversial issues.

Thereafter, the actor bagged a role in another Hindi drama, Kundali Bhagya, opposite Sana Sayyad. Soon their on-screen chemistry became the hot talk of the town, mesmerizing the audience as they couldn't stop themselves from giving a hashtag of PalVeer to the couple.

Recently, Sana Sayyad decided to leave the ongoing show due to her first pregnancy, marking the end of the duo’s on-screen chemistry. However, Paras has dropped a string of pictures with her co-actress along with an emotional note bidding farewell to her, which will leave their fans in tears.

Paras Kalnawat’s emotional note for Sana Sayyad

Kundali Bhagya’s lead actress, Sana Sayyad, will be exiting the show as she is expecting her first child with her husband, Imaad Shamsi. Therefore, Paras Kalanwat took to his Instagram handle to bid a perfect farewell to his co-star as she embarks on a new journey in life. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Paras shared some snapshots from the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s show and a few from the shoot, embracing his best moments with Sana.

Along with the pictures, the Anupamaa actor wrote a heartfelt note that read, “It's a happy farewell so no shedding tears, just a bright smile while you walk away. May you always keep smiling and keep spreading this brightness of yours around.”

Advertisement

Further, he asked her to take immense care of herself, as she was going to enter a new phase of her life. Elaborating it further, he wrote, “Me and @sana_sayyad29 one last time as #PalVeer.”

The post further read, “Will miss you and looking forward to another project and another journey with you! Huge thanks to all of you for giving us so much love.”

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their love for PalVeer and their best wishes for Sana. One of the users wrote, “We are happy for Sana because she going to start a new chapter in her life as a mother but sad for Palki will miss u Sana so much .” Another fan wrote, “No one can replace u guys from the heart.”

Who is going to replace Sana Sayyad?

Previously, Pinkvilla reported that Imlie fame Adrija Roy is going to replace Sana Sayyad in the Kundali Bhagya. Therefore, Ardija claimed that it would be challenging for her, but she knows how to manage it. As she has entered the show Imlie post leap, she is quite aware of the pressure.

Adding to this, she accepted that replacement comes with comparison; therefore, she will try to carry forward the legacy built by Sana with the same elegance, as she has done brilliant work. Further, she expected the audience to accept her in the skin of Dr Palki Khurana. However, Roy has already started shooting the episodes of the show.

ALSO READ: BB13's Arti Singh, hubby Dipak Chauhan lovingly look into each other's eyes in new PICS; mark one month of marriage