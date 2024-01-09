EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya's Sana Sayyad talks about fashion choices in winter; 'it becomes pleasant in Mumbai'

People living in Mumbai are enjoying pleasant weather with winters taking over. The city remains hot and humid most of the year and that's why winters in Mumbai are one of the most anticipated climates. From bonfires in the night to increased tea stalls in the morning, the locals in the city enjoy the season to the fullest.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Kundali Bhagya actress Sana Sayyad shared her thoughts on the season and her fashion choices to deal with the cold.

Sana Sayyad aka Palki of Kundali Bhgaya on winters in Mumbai

Sana Sayyad said, "I have noticed a significant drop in nighttime temperatures recently, which has nudged me to switch up my wardrobe for the upcoming month. To add variety to my outfits, I've been including a range of vibrant stoles, each carefully crafted with attention to detail. I also love cardigans, so I ensure I wear one or another every alternate day.

She added, "I've always loved winter, ever since I was a child. it becomes very pleasant to live in Mumbai, as it doesn’t get very cold here. Although naturally, I feel a little too lazy to get out of the warm and cozy bed in the morning, I still pull myself together and start my day with a hot cup of coffee. I also like to consume a lot of dry fruits and raw veggies in winter to keep me warm and boost my immunity."

Advertisement

Have a look at a fun reel by Sana Sayyad from the sets of Kundali Bhgaya

Sana Sayyad's journey in the industry

Sana Sayyad started her career with MTV's Splitsvilla wherein she qualified until the season's finale. She bagged shows like Papa By Chance, Divya Drishti and Spy Bahu. The actress is currently seen in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya wherein she plays the character of Dr. Palki in the show. Palki and Rajveer are in love, however, Shaurya also has a soft corner for Palki.

Sana Sayyad is paired with Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali in the project.



ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya adds new twist in plot; ‘palveer’ fans anticipate thrilling episode