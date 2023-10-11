EXCLUSIVE: Paras Kalnawat reflects on Samar's sudden death in Anupamaa; calls it 'emotional moment'

Paras Kalnawat has enjoyed a fair share of popularity both for his acting skills and for being unapologetically himself. The actor has opened up on various things that actors often prefer pushing under the carpet. From revealing being in a toxic relationship to leaving the top-rated TV show mid-way, Paras has made some huge decisions for himself in his span of career so far. Paras was a part of Anupamaa and played the character of Samar Shah in the show. The character got immense love from the viewers and Paras as Samar became a household name. However, when the actor felt that his talent was not being utilized to the maximum level, he decided to pursue greener pastures. He took up the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 to explore his dancing side. After his controversial exit from Anupamaa, makers roped in actor Sagar Parekh to play the part. In a sudden turn of events, the makers introduced Samar's death twist in the show. Pinkvilla got in touch with Paras and asked him about his thoughts on the same.

Paras Kalnawat talks about Samar's death in Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Well, when I came to know about the same, I felt a pang of emotion. It was an emotional moment for me. I have played the character with all my heart and have given many of my inputs to the character. I added a few nuances to the character and it was appreciated by all. And now learning about the character's exit from the show got me a little emotional."

Post Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, Paras Kalnawat is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer Luthra.

Have a look at his Instagram post from the sets of Kundali Bhagya

Paras Kalnawat praises Sagar Parekh

Paras further added, "I think Sagar Parekh did a nice job as Samar. But because people were so used to seeing me as Samar, they might have a difficult time accepting a new actor playing Samar. Having said that, he would have rocked if he would have been in the show from the beginning." We asked Paras if he felt that the character was made to exit as he was replaced in the show. Paras replied, "That might be the reason. However, I am not sure as I haven't spoken to anybody from the show on this topic."

