Sagar Parekh is known for his acting chops and dancing talent. The actor gained popularity with his stint in Anupamaa. His character was quite talked about and his entry into the show was quite hyped. The actor played the character convincingly and gained immense love for the same. However, in a turn of events, his character died in the show, marking his exit from Anupamaa. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Sagar revealed that he would like to return to the show if he is called for the same.

Sagar Parekh on returning to Anupamaa

Right after Parekh's exit from Anupamaa, a section of media speculated his return to the show in a new character. There were speculations that Sagar would return as a mentally unstable character in the show. When asked about the same in an exclusive chat, Sagar said, "Yes, I'd read this news. It was widely circulated and it reached me. I was quite surprised as there wasn't any truth to the same. Having said that, I would love to return to the show if they offer me and if my character is given a new dimension and if I get to perform it nicely. It will be a pleasure to be back on the number one show on the TRP charts."

Have a look at Sagar Parekh's Instagram post from the sets of Anupamaa-

Sagar Parekh on what he misses the most about the Anupamaa sets

He said, "I think, the lunch table! We used to all sit together and eat food on the sets. There used to be many variety of food as everyone used to get lunch from their houses. It used to be fun. Apart from this, almost everything about Anupamaa set was amazing because we were all like a family and used to have fun on the sets apart from shooting for the show."

Sagar Parekh on his eviction from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Sagar Parekh got a lot of recognition from his stint in Anupamaa and after his track from the show was over, he received the offer to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard entrant, which he grabbed. Sagar proved his mettle as a performer and gave many mesmerizing performances. He received praise from celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, and Malaika Arora among others.

Talking to Pinkvilla about his eviction, Sagar said, "Well, I feel my entire journey was special, but I was thrilled when legendary actresses like Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla praised my work and mentioned that they are my fans. I've grown up watching these talented actresses and having them say such beautiful things about my craft was overwhelming."

Sagar Parekh's journey in Anupamaa

Sagar Parekh was roped in as Samar after actor Paras Kalnawat who played the character, wanted to exit the show. Kalnawat was hugely appreciated for the role and Parekh had big shoes to fill. In one of the tracks of the show, Samar is shown closer to his wife Dimpy and is manipulated by her. During that phase, Samar disrespected Anupamaa, which was quite unlikely for his character. For the track, Parekh received hate comments for the change in the character graph.

However, the actor did manage to win the hearts of the audiences and gained love for his performance in the show. Sagar also has projects like Crime Patrol and Babbar Ka Tabbar in his kitty.

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa giving it back to Aadhya. She tells her that she is not interested in her and Anuj.