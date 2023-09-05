Teacher's Day EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat says 'I hold gratitude for the directors I've worked'

Teacher's Day is a cherished occasion celebrated worldwide to honor the invaluable contributions of educators. It's a day when students express gratitude and admiration for the mentors who shape their lives. On this special day, teachers are acknowledged for their dedication, guidance, and unwavering support in nurturing young minds. Teacher's Day is a moment to salute our teachers and recognise their pivotal role in shaping the future. On this day, popular actor Paras Kalnawat shares childhood anecdotes of the special occasion and extends heartfelt wishes to everyone.

Paras Kalnawat recalls childhood memories of Teacher's Day:

Paras Kalnawat who essays the role of Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya said, "I have a fond memory of writing 'Happy Teacher's Day' on the chalkboard and meticulously magnifying the words before our teachers would enter the classroom. To ensure that each teacher felt uniquely appreciated, we would erase the names after every lesson and replace them with the next teacher's name. My heartfelt appreciation extends to all those who have taken on the role of educators and left an inspiring impact on their students in various ways.

The Kundali Bhagya actor continues, "Valuable lessons can be obtained from anyone and everyone, be it humans, an animal companion, or an art, Everything in life, teaches us something or the other. I hold deep gratitude for the directors I've had the privilege to work with, and I want to express my special appreciation for Sahil Sharma from Kundali Bhagya, who has been a remarkable mentor and guide during our work together for the show. Here's wishing a joyful Teacher's Day to everyone."

A glimpse into Paras Kalnawat's work in showbiz:

Paras Kalnawat started his journey in the showbiz world in 2017 and has worked in numerous shows. However, it was his stint in Anupamaa which gained him immense popularity and fame. In this show, the actor essayed the role of Samar and his character was loved by the viewers. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, he essays the role of Rajveer Luthra and is seen opposite Sana Sayyad in Kundali Bhagya.

ALSO READ: Paras Kalnawat says THIS as fan inquires what opinion Anupamaa cast has about him after immense success