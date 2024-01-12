EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat on new look; 'It is not due to personal but professional reasons'

Paras Kalnawat has made a decent name for himself in the entertainment industry. From TV shows to OTT projects and web series, the blue-eyed boy of television has impressed viewers with his acting chops and dancing skills.

Paras plays the lead role in Kundali Bhagya. The actor was seen sporting a new look and looking at the same, Pinkvilla contacted Paras to know about his new look.

Paras Kalnawat was eagerly waiting to transform his look

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Paras said, "I must say that this is my 2024 look. I was waiting to change my look completely. I had long hair a few days back, and I was waiting for one go-ahead from my creative team of Kundali Bhagya, and the moment I received the same, I went ahead to transform my look. I won't say that it's personal; there are a few professional reasons as well for the change of look."

Checkout Paras Kalnawat's pictures in the new look-

He added, "There are a couple of opportunities which I don't want to talk about now; I'm keeping my fingers crossed, and hopefully, I'll get positive results, but yes, I wanted to be in the best shape and the best look possible. I'd still say that I'm not there completely, there are a few things left; I need to work harder and I want to get there."

"My goal for 2024 is to be in the best possible shape, and I just want to be a good example for people who're following me and inspire them to be the best versions of themselves.", he added.

Paras Kalnawat on the impact of the new look in Kundali Bhagya

The Anupamaa actor said, "The new look will surely enhance the upcoming track of Rajveer and Palki. A lot of things are planned from the Creative team and I've been hearing about it. Lots of ups and downs for Rajveer and Palki. It's going to be a bumpy ride for them shortly."

He added, "I want to give a hint that Rajveer will also go through a look transformation, which the fans will definitely love. They're rooting for Rajveer-Palki and are loving the current track. We will not disappoint them and will make sure to deliver the best of entertainment for the viewers."

Paras Kalnawat on BTS fun from Kundali Bhagya sets

Paras Kalnawat said, "Fun on sets is actually needed. We come on the sets daily, have the same routine, same timing. I believe everything shouldn't be uniform. There should be some amount of spice and some fun on the sets. So, I keep doing that. I keep troubling my co-actors and crew members, but in a good way (smiles). I keep playing pranks on them.

"I've got this water-gell-ball gun which I've purchased, and I set one target daily and trouble that person the entire day. I run behind them, shooting them with the gun. Now, other cast members have also ordered the same gun, and soon, there's going to be a war on the sets (laughs). I am definitely going to film the BTS moments and share them online with my fans. It is going to be a fun war, for sure."

The current track of Kundali Bhagya revolves around Preeta, Rajveer, Nidhi, and Karan trying to bail Shaurya out of police custody.

