Munawar Faruqui is basking in the grand victory of Bigg Boss 17. The standup comedian is all over social media, thereby making headlines ever since he lifted the winning trophy. Munawar received a grand welcome in Dongri after a sea of people gathered around him to celebrate his victory. According to a media report, Mumbai Police have filed a FIR against his fan.

Mumbai Police registers FIR against Munawar Faruqui fan

As per the media reports, a Munawar Faruqui fan has landed in trouble after the Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against him for using a drone illegally during the comedian’s Bigg Boss 17 win celebrations in Mumbai. The report suggests that the fan, who goes by the name Arbaaz Yusuf Khan (26), was first noticed by constable Nitin Shinde, on patrol with PSI Tausif Mulla. After noticing him using a drone to record the Bigg Boss 17 victory celebration, the police informed the same to the police station.

Further, they discovered that the man did not have any permission to use a drone during Munawar's presence in Dongri for the Bigg Boss 17 celebration. Additionally, the reports suggest that an FIR has been lodged for his attempt to violate the orders of the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding drone usage. Well, it has been reported after Khan admitted to lacking the required authorization, police confiscated the drone camera.

Previously, the police had issued a statement, thereby issuing a ban on flying objects, including drone cameras, to ensure public safety. However, certain exceptions included aerial surveillance purposes by cops or under specific permission granted in writing by the deputy commissioner of police.

Munawar Faruqui's celebration in Dongri

After clinching the title of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui arrived in Dongri for a road show where a huge crowd welcomed him. He was all smiles as he showed off his trophy to the crowd. He was also seen folding his hands and expressing gratitude towards his fans for their constant support. Apart from lifting the winning trophy, Munawar took home Rs 50 lakhs and a car.

