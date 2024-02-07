Known for her acting chops in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and Dil Hi Toh Hai, Asmita Sood enjoys a decent fan following in the industry. She maintains an active social media presence, thereby treating fans with her mesmerizing style statements. Recently, on February 2, Asmita got married to Rajkot-based businessman Siddh Mehta in Goa.

Asmita Sood ties the knot with Siddh Mehta

Asmita Sood and Siddh Mehta tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. The wedding rituals included the Haldi ceremony, and the couple hosted a cocktail party, too. Expressing her emotions about getting married, the actress spoke to the Times Of India and shared that the wedding went well as per the plan. She also mentioned Siddh getting teary-eyed as she walked down the aisle. The actress revealed it was an emotional moment.

Asmita shared that her pet dog accompanied her, making the moment more special. Expressing further, the newly married actress commented that her friends danced joyously, contributing to more enjoyment. Recalling her first ball dance with Siddh at the cocktail party, Sood referred to it as a great feeling. According to the report, the newly married couple will shuttle between Rajkot and Mumbai after the wedding.

Have a look at the pictures:

Asmita Sood opted for an embellished pink-hued lehenga featuring peacock motifs. The actress paired it with a matching blouse and sheer dupatta. Elevating her traditional elegance, she accessorized her look with kundan jewelry. Apart from the matching earrings and necklace, her middle-parted bun hairdo was also on-point. Speaking about the groom, Siddh Mehta complemented her in a white sherwani and kurta set. He also wore a matching turban.

For the unversed, Asmita and Sidhh met each other through common friends and even worked together for a music festival. The latter proposed to the actress by gifting a ring when the two traveled to Prague.

Coming to her professional front, Asmita Sood made her acting debut in 2011 with the Telugu film Brammigadi Katha. Besides television shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and Dil Hi Toh Hai, she played a negative role in the Dangal show Janam Janam Ka Saath.

