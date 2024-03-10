Popular actor Arjun Bijlani has been in the news lately owing to his poor health condition. For the unversed, the actor was admitted to the hospital on March 8 after complaining of severe stomach pain. Arjun suffered severe pain in the lower right side of his stomach due to Appendicitis and was admitted to Hinduja Hospital. As suggested by the doctors, he underwent an Appendix operation on March 9.

Arjun Bijlani gives health update:

Now, after his successful surgery, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle to give his health update to his fans and followers. He penned a long appreciation note and informed fans that he has been on the path of recovery.

The actor wrote, "Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. I’m feeling better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and prayers, I’m truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support. I can’t express how much it means to me to have such amazing people in my life. Your kind words and thoughts have helped me through this challenging time.



Further, the Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor wrote, "I want to give a special thanks to the medical team for their exceptional care and expertise. I feel blessed to have such dedicated professionals taking care of me.thank you dr @vinodchandi And dr @shellybhai my wonderful surgeons. Dr Shiv ka operation karne ke liye I can’t wait to be back to my regular routine and doing what I love. Your continued support means the world to me and I appreciate it more than you know."

Praising and thanking his wife, Neha Swami, he said, "Thank you @nehaswamibijlani for always being there by my side .you are one of a kind . !! #ganpatibappamorya #harharmahadev."

Celebs wish Arjun a speedy recovery:

After Arjun shared this post, celebs such as Karan V Grover, Rati Pandey, Neha Swami, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Adaa Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Donal Bisht, Aditi Sharma, Mouni Roy and many others commented on Arjun's post and wished him a speedy recovery.



What is Appendicitis?

For the unaware, Appendicitis happens when the appendix gets clogged, infected, and inflamed in a person's body. The appendix is a small, tube-shaped organ attached to the large intestine. The only way to effectively treat an infected appendix is surgery and without timely treatment, an inflamed appendix can lead to serious complications.

Speaking about Arjun Bijlani's personal life, the actor is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. Workwise, he is currently seen in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti opposite Nikki Sharma.

