Karan Wahi is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry who enjoys immense stardom. He actively engages with his fan base through social media, offering a peek into his daily life. Wahi has recently wrapped up the shoot of the first season of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, alongside Jennifer Winget.

The Dill Mill Gayye actor, known for his charm both on and off-screen, shared a nostalgic video clip from the show on his Instagram handle, sending waves of nostalgia.

Karan Wahi takes fans on nostalgic ride with a throwback video from Remix

Karan Wahi took to Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt throwback video from his show Remix as he took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. With sentiments of fondness, the actor wrote, “20 years to this…FIRST is always special.”

Two decades have passed since the premiere of the beloved teenage TV series Remix, marking a milestone in the hearts of fans. Karan Wahi portrayed the role of Ranveer Sisodia in the show.

The TV series Remix was a remake of the Argentinian soap opera Rebelde Way. It followed the lives of Ranveer, Tia, Yudi, and Anwesha, who were all in 12th grade at Maurya High School. They formed a music group called Remix and became famous overnight.

In the last twenty years, Karan Wahi has established his position as a popular figure in the television industry. His noteworthy contributions include popular shows like Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, and Channa Mereya. Recently, he graced the screen in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, a legal drama.

More about Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi rose to fame with his role in the TV series Dill Mill Gayye. He later appeared in shows like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari.

Besides acting, he showcased his versatility as a contestant in reality TV programs such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. Additionally, Karan has made notable appearances in Hindi cinema with roles in films like Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4.

