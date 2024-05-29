Jennifer Winget has been among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the talented star has had a flourishing acting career. However, like everyone, Jennifer also had her fair share of ups and downs. In the showbiz world, decisions change overnight, and being selected for a role isn't a cakewalk. Recently, in an interview, Jennifer also spoke about not bagging a project and losing it after auditioning.

Jennifer Winget reveals auditioning for The Night Manager:

In an interview with TellyTalkIndia, Jennifer Winget was asked if she had faced rejections for projects that she thought she would be chosen for. Replying to this, Jennifer said, Yes, I'd auditioned for The Night Manager. I didn't get it (laughs). Aise bohot baar hua hai (This has happened several times)."

When asked whether she auditioned to play Sobhita Dhulipala's character, Jennifer replied, "Yes." She continued, "I love the original show and there was Aditya Roy Kapur in it. Yeh pehli baar nahi hua hai, pehle bhi bohot hua hai (This has not happened for the first time. It has happened quite a lot of times)."

Jennifer explained, "I started my career at a very young age so I have seen rejections. If you want to play a character and if it doesn't work out, you feel a bit sad but life goes on and something better comes along. I truly and honestly believe in that. Every time that has not worked out for me, something even better has happened."

Jennifer elaborated that now she understands that if everything doesn't go as planned she has something better waiting for her. She continued, "I really don't look at it like a setback or a failure or anything. I just know that something better is coming and it always has."

Speaking about The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala essayed the role of Kaveri Dixit, for which Jennifer Winget had auditioned. The show starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome and more in pivotal roles. The show premiered on Hotstar on February 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget's recent project was a web show titled Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The show also features Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

