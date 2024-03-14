Opinion: TV shows in the age of social media: A marriage or a battle?

Imagine a world where TV show promos couldn't be released on YouTube before their premiere. How would artists connect with their audience without social media? The entertainment industry without the benefits of social media is unimaginable. Television reflects how social media affects entertainment. It's rare to find successful shows without a social media presence. Sharing memes and using sponsored emojis now demonstrate how engaged audiences are.

The integration of social media into Television

For producers and networks, social media offers invaluable insights into audience preferences and behaviors. By monitoring trending topics and analyzing audience feedback, producers can fine-tune their content to better cater to viewer interests. Additionally, social media provides a platform for promoting shows, generating buzz, and reaching new audiences, effectively extending the reach of reality TV beyond traditional television screens.

Reality TV and social media have become inseparable partners, reshaping how we watch and engage with shows. Platforms like Twitter and Instagram turn viewers into active participants, but this closeness comes with challenges. While this integration of social media has brought about numerous benefits, it has also raised questions about authenticity, ethics, and the impact of constant scrutiny on both participants and viewers.

Balancing reality and online persona

Reality TV relies on authenticity, giving viewers raw looks into real lives. But social media adds new twists. Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook serve as virtual hangouts where fans chat and share thoughts and memes while watching. Social media bridges the gap between celebrities and their fans, putting both on the same level. It enables real-time communication between TV stars and their audience. Many reality TV contestants leverage their newfound fame to become influencers, carefully curating their online personas to attract followers and brand partnerships. As a result, the authenticity of their on-screen personas may be called into question, with audiences wondering how much of what they see is genuine and how much is a calculated performance.

But there's a downside. In today's online world, being constantly watched can be tough. Celebrities in shows often face criticism and cyberbullying, which can really hurt them. Some even experience mental health problems because of all the attention.

The impact of social media Memes

Social media memes can have a significant impact on TV celebrities, both positive and negative. While they can increase visibility and popularity, they can also lead to misrepresentation, overexposure, and cyberbullying. Ultimately, how a celebrity responds to memes and manages their online presence can determine the extent of their impact on their career and personal well-being.

For example, the Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupama is undoubtedly the biggest television show now. A dialogue from one of the episodes went viral in 2022. Rupali delivers a powerful monologue in an intense scene, saying, "Main Ghumu, Firu, Nachu, Gao, Hasu, Khelu, Bahar Jao, Akeli Jao, Kisi Aur Ke saath jao, jab jao, jaise bhi jao, Aapko kya?" The Delhi Police shared a COVID awareness video featuring Anupama to encourage mask usage. Actresses like Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Urfi Javed, Mahhi Vij, Charu Asopa, Simran Budharup, and several others have recreated Anupama's dialogue in the viral video.

Another example is "Rasode me kaun tha?" If you haven't come across this question, you must be lying. Though the "Rasode me kaun tha?" mystery has been solved, netizens don't seem to be done with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya memes and jokes. A video of Gopi Bahu washing Ahem Ji's laptop has gone viral, but this time for a different reason. After this, the 'La La La La' meme went viral from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

The dark side: Cyberbullying and mental health

However, social media memes can have both positive and negative effects on TV celebrities, depending on the nature of the meme and how it's received by the public. Even though we think we're modern, we still have a bad habit of being judgmental. We often criticize people for their appearance, thoughts, or who they are. TV and Bollywood stars face this a lot because they're famous. We feel like we can shame them whenever we want. Some actors speak about it and some don’t but eventually, they face a lot of problems with their mental health being disturbed. Even in today's changing times, celebrities often face harsh and unpleasant comments on social media. These criticisms range from their behavior to their appearance. Some actors have decided not to remain silent and have chosen to respond to the trolls.

In conclusion, reality TV and social media have a complicated relationship. Social media helps engage viewers and promote shows, but it can also make it hard to keep things real and can affect the well-being of participants. We need to find a balance between using social media's benefits and keeping reality TV true to its roots. Success depends on handling these challenges carefully and honestly.

