Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma accuses Anupamaa actress of hitting her mom; Says 'She slept on my mother's bed', calls father Ashwin Verma 'abusive'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to physical and mental abuse.

Rupali Ganguly's name has been making headlines after her stepdaughter Esha Verma made serious allegations against her. From accusing Rupali of feeding strange medicines to Ashwin Verma to blaming her for having an affair with him, Esha shocked many with her accusations. However, the revelations haven't stopped there. Now, in a new interview, Esha stated that her father Ashwin Verma has been an abusive man and claimed that Rupali had physically hit her mother.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Esha Verma, who is the daughter of Ashwin Verma from his previous marriage, mentioned that her father defended Rupali Ganguly saying that she is not involved in this controversy. Esha claimed that Ashwin's statement was a lie because Rupali was the one who had visited their house in New Jersey. Esha claimed that Rupali slept on her mother's bed- the bed that Ashwin and her mother shared back then.

Esha Verma accused Rupali Ganguly of physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally abusing her and her mother. She recalled that she was a kid back then and mentioned that she and her mom suffered a lot of trauma because of Rupali.

Ashwin Verma's daughter Esha compared Rupali Ganguly to Kavya's character from her show, Anupamaa. She mentioned that her mother was Anupamaa in real life whereas Rupali and Ashwin had an affair just like Vanraj and Kavya. The 26-year-old disclosed that Rupali asked Ashwin to get a divorce from his wife.

Advertisement

Remembering the time when she heard the news of Ashwin and Rupali's marriage, Esha recalled, "I was devastated, crying in high school because of the women who deliberately came into our lives, who broke my parent’s marriage, who physically hit my mother in person in Mumbai in my grandparent’s house. To see her win, that’s the most devastating thing which I have gone through."

While talking to the portal, Esha even stated that she is even blaming her father Ashwin Verma as he was a very physically and emotionally abusive man. She said that her father asked her to take down the post when the post went viral. Esha mentioned that she always wanted love, respect and connection from her father but whenever she opened up about it, he asked her to be silent.

Slamming her father Ashwin, Esha said, "He never stood up for me and my mother. He never set up for me; he never publicly apologised to me; he never acknowledged me and my sister on the post. It was always him and their son."

Advertisement

For those who don't know, Esha Verma is Ashwin K Verma and his first wife Sapna's biological daughter. She is 26 years old and lives in the USA, New Jersey. Her parents got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. Ashwin was married twice before tying the knot to Rupali Ganguly in 2013. Rupali and Ashwin have a son named Rudransh.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, November 4: Maahi starts developing feelings for Prem but latter loves Raahi; is this start of a love triangle?