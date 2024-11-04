Anupamaa Written Update, November 4: Maahi starts developing feelings for Prem but latter loves Raahi; is this start of a love triangle?

Anupamaa Written Update, November 4: Anupama apologizes to Raahi. Raahi gets emotional and throws away the clothes Anupama brought. Anupama dances along with the dancers. Pakhi, Baa, Toshu, and Dolly are disappointed as Raahi returns with the money she has robbed. Now, they don't have any reason to taunt Anupama. However, Toshu waits for the time when he will taunt Anupama.

Ishaani promises someone will return the money on the call. Ansh asks her not to worry about work and to celebrate the festival. Ishaani continues stressing as she has to return money to Kunal. Maahi tries to click a picture. Pari comes and teases her for being worried about her looks. Prem arrives, and Maahi blushes. While Prem talks to Pari, Maahi blushes as she is in love with Prem.

Prem looks for Raahi but can't find her. When she finds her daughter, Anupama decides to dance at the society celebration. In her speech, she mentions how she has decided to be happy with small things as life is short. Raahi listens to Anupama's speech carefully. Anupama then dances and dreams of Raahi dancing with her.

However, Anupama is hopeful that she and Raahi will dance together. Prem worries as he gets a call from someone. Raahi arrives dressed in the outfit given by Anupama. Anupama feels elated and showers roses on Raahi. Raahi walks away in anger. Maahi, Ansh, and Pari praise Anupama's performance. Raahi gets upset as the crowd is staring at her and bumps into Prem.

Prem admires Raahi's outfit and praises her. He teases her. Raahi gets annoyed and walks away. Raahi notices Ishaani is upset and worried. Anupama remembers Anuj and expresses how she feels happy after dancing. Prem dances and Anupama joins him. Maahi dreams of dancing with Prem and admires him. Prem teases Raahi while dancing.

Everyone dances while Raahi sees them. Ansh pulls her to dance, and she dances with Ansh. Anupama prays for her family and peace. Anupamaa, Baa, Maahi, Pari and Ansh prepare for Diwali celebrations early morning. Raahi wakes up early and extends Diwali wishes to the orphanage. She remembers Anuj. Anupama and Kaaki discuss how their business has been good this Diwali.

Baa taunts Kaaki for being like Anupama and gives a lecture on respect. Maahi gets ready. Baa questions her why she is ready so early. Maahi mentions that she wants to wear a saree in the evening. Pari notices a change in Maahi's behavior.

Anupama gets happy and asks her to borrow Kinjal or Pakhi's saree. Raahi arrives and teases Baa. Anupama requests Raahi to wear a saree. Raahi refuses. Anupama wishes Happy Diwali to Raahi. The episode ends.

