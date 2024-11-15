Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma breaks her silence after actress files defamation suit; ‘I’m just going to be private’

In the Rupali Ganguly vs her stepdaughter Esha Verma row, the actress took the legal route and filed a defamation suit against her. Following this, Verma took down her social media posts involving Ganguly and Ashwin Verma. According to the latest developments, the 26-year-old posted a video on her official Instagram handle and talked about going ‘private’ for some time.

On November 14, Esha Verma took to social media and posted a video on her story. It begins with her saying, “Hi everybody. It’s Esha here and I just want to say thank you all for being so kind and supportive and sweet. It means the world to me. And I’m just going to be private for a little bit just for my sake. And we’re just moving forward from here."

She adds, “And just to remind everybody, I’m in America so things are a little bit different here, and we’re more protected. And whatever it is, I just want to say this community we’re building is so beautiful and I’ve been looking at everyone’s profiles. There’s so much great energy. And if you’re going to be negative, I’m just gonna block you or take you off, just letting you know. But sending so much love. You guys should be so proud of yourselves. You are incredible."

Here's a screenshot of Esha Verma's post:

In another Instagram story, Esha Verma says, “I might be a little bit limited with my responses because I am going to be a little bit offline for something. I would love to chat with you. Seriously. Don’t feel afraid to talk to me, I just won’t talk about certain topics, so just be prepared for that."

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan released an official statement stating that Rupali Ganguly took her help to file a defamation suit against step-daughter Esha Verma, worth Rs 50 crores. Following this, Esha, Ashwin Verma, and his second wife Sapna Verma's daughter deleted all posts related to Ganguly and her family from social media and made her profile private.

