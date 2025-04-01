Karan Kundrra reveals WHAT Tejasswi Prakash's parents told him when he met them for first time

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been one of the popular celeb couples of the entertainment industry. Their relationship started during their Bigg Boss 15 stint and has been going strong since then. Lately, the rumors of Karan and Tejasswi's marriage have been circulating after the actress' mother mentioned that the couple will tie the knot this year. Now, in a recent podcast, Karan recalled meeting Tejasswi's parents for the first time.

While talking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Kundrra spoke about meeting Tejasswi Prakah's parents. Recalling the time spent with her parents, Karan shared, "I sat uncle-aunty for 30 minutes, and after that, her mom warmly said, 'You can take my daughter with you now.' They are very sweet and simple people. They are very normal. Tejasswi is also very normal."

Further, Karan Kundrra praised his ladylove and mentioned how she is also very hardworking. He revealed, "Now she is doing MasterChef, and they started shooting from December end and since then, I have only met her four times. She puts in double the effort as compared to others. After shooting for 12 hours, she gives VD for 2 hours, and then does grooming sessions."

Karan mentioned that Tejasswi Prakash even stays at his house, and whenever he looks for her, she is busy preparing something. He further stated how Tejasswi had almost won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, but due to her eye injury she couldn't win the season.

The Bigg Boss 15 even elaborated how Tejasswi can't be manipulated. He said, "She is often very bossy, but her best quality is that she doesn’t get suppressed. You cannot dominate her. If I cannot explain to her the logic behind something, it won’t work. She is very street smart that way."

For the uninformed, in a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi Prakash's mother had revealed that Tejasswi and Karan will get married in 2025 after Farah Khan asked her. This amazing revelation has left fans excited and all are anticipating their wedding.

Workwise, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2, whereas Tejasswi Prakash is seen in Celebrity MasterChef.