In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, co-founders of an audio-based platform introduce their business on the show. After trying their products, all Sharks back out for different reasons except Shark Namita Thapar. She seemed quite interested in the product and offered them a deal. This made Deepinder Goyal and Anupam Mittal taunt her.

Pitchers share their business idea

After presenting their brand and products, the co-founders express their goal of decreasing children's screen time while still providing entertainment. They offer a multi-sensory experience and their platform offers audio stories, shows, and music. They requested 25 lakhs for a 2% equity stake in the company. Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and other individuals requested the opportunity to try and utilize their product.

Check out the promo of the episode here:

After using their products, Sharks praised them. Namita remarks on the design, saying, “Oh, I love the design, it’s fun!” Vineeta says, “Alice in Wonderland, very very high quality.”

The pitcher also mentioned that they offer audio content for kids through a subscription model. This content aims to not only entertain children but also educate them. Anupam Mittal, Aman, and others later inquired about their business metrics, such as sales, marketing, and strategy. The pitcher was open about these details and disclosed that their company was still in the pre-revenue stage.

Advertisement

Vineeta Singh inquired about the unique features of their platform compared to YouTube. She mentioned that parents can keep the device with them, connect it to earphones, and hand it over to their children. She also pointed out that parents might prefer YouTube due to its convenience and affordability. Anupam Mittal concurred with her and suggested that the creators should concentrate on either audio content or their products. Aman also echoed the same sentiment and withdrew from the discussion. Deepinder also expressed similar thoughts to the Sharks.

However, what surprised everyone was Namita Thapar offering them a deal. She offered Rs 25 lakhs for 5% equity in the company. The pitchers gave a counter offer which is 25 lakhs for 2% equity and the Shark agreed to go with the same.

“I see no sense in this business honestly, but everyone has their own perspectives,” said Anupam and jokingly taunted Namita. Deepinder too joined him in roasting the Shark Tank India 3 judge.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3's Azhar Iqubal lauds Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal; shares how Amit Jain helped him on sets