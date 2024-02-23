Shark Tank India 3 fame Ritesh Agarwal reveals how show is helping entrepreneurs

Shark Tank India has become an amazing platform for entrepreneurs to put forward their brilliant business ideas and get investments from seasoned investors AKA sharks. It not only provides funding to interesting and unique brands but also educates audiences about terminologies related to business. Recently, OYO Rooms CEO and new shark on Shark Tank India 3, Ritesh Agarwal shed light on the same through a tweet.

Ritesh Agarwal’s view on what Shark Tank India ‘really does to people’

Taking to his official X handle, Ritesh Agarwal shared a video wherein he is seen explaining what a “Contribution Margin” is in a business. Alongside the clip, he wrote a note in which said that besides having lighthearted moments, Shark Tank India is a great aid in terms of introducing people to basic concepts of entrepreneurship. He recalled the initial days of his entrepreneurial journey when he had no clue how to ‘read or interpret a balance sheet’.

The 25-year-old penned, “Amidst all the fun on Shark Tank, what the show does really well is touch upon some of the most fundamental concepts of business and entrepreneurship in a simple manner. When I started OYO, I had no clue how to read or interpret a balance sheet. I am glad to see Shark Tank India is taking these conversations mainstream.”

Take a look at Ritesh Agarwal’s tweet on X:

Ritesh’s post has garnered a good response from social media users. The post has gathered nearly 12,000 views. Netizens are reacting to the same through a variety of comments. A user stated, “Very well explained.” Another wrote, “Absolutely! Shark Tank's ability to simplify complex business concepts is invaluable for aspiring entrepreneurs. Shark Tank India brings these discussions to a wider audience, empowering more people to delve into entrepreneurship with confidence.”

About Shark Tank India 3

Apart from Ritesh Agarwal, Shark Tank India 3’s judging panel includes Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala.

Ritesh, who hails from South Orissa has debuted on the show recently. He is receiving praise for his calm and pleasant demeanor. The billionaire entrepreneur was preparing for engineering but gave up the same to establish a hospitality chain, OYO Rooms out of his love for traveling.

Shark Tank India 3 streams on the Sony LIV app.

