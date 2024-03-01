Shark Tank India 3 is making buzz with its interesting pitches and valuable guidance provided to aspiring entrepreneurs by the experts referred to as Sharks. However, not every time a deal is locked between the Sharks and the pitchers on the show. Sometimes, a pitcher ends up having no deal because of various reasons.

On the other hand, if a pitcher receives more than a single offer from the judges, he or she decides on a particular deal after careful consideration. But, many a time, to have a particular Shark in their company for guidance, a pitcher often sidelines the valuation money. In one of the episodes, Ritesh Agarwal was seen offering more than what a pitcher actually asked on the show. The clip depicting the same went viral on social media, and here's how Ritesh Agarwal reacted.

Ritesh Agarwal's comment on viral video

In the viral video, we can see Anupam Mittal offering Rs 60 lakhs for 10%, making a total valuation of Rs 6 crores. Namita Thapar then matches the offer, whereas Vineeta Singh makes an offer of Rs 60 lakhs in exchange for 6% equity in the pitcher's company. Hearing these, Anupam Mittal makes a change in his offer and then shows interest in giving Rs 60 lakhs for 4% equity.

Later in the video, Aman Gupta is seen making an investment offer. The Co-founder and CMO of boAt mentions giving Rs 60 lakhs in exchange for 4% equity which is then matched by Namita. However, Shark Ritesh Agarwal has a different take. He says, "Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh meri zimmewari hai ki main aapko ek achha offer du. Main aapko 4% ka hi offer deta hun par uske against main aapko Rs 1 crore dunga (I feel it is my responsibility to make you a good offer. I offer you only 4%, but against that, I will give you Rs 1 crore.)." Further, the pitcher asks Namita if she can join Aman Gupta in the deal.

After the clip depicting how the pitcher did not consider Ritesh Agarwal's deal went viral, the OYO founder commented on it. He writes, "Koi baat nahi … Entrepreneur ki thodi valuation behtar karwa di, could be of some help that’s all that matters. I am there to help founders succeed and that is still happening. Sometimes kingmaker bhi hona chaihe."

Have a look at the comment here:

What idea did the pitcher come up with on Shark Tank India 3?

The viral video is from the pitch where the pitcher claims to provide relief from period pain to females within 10-15 minutes. Founders Roni Mondal and Rohan Roy appear on Shark Tank India 3 to ask for an investment of Rs 60 lakhs in exchange for 4% equity. They claim to have created a portable, wearable, and rechargeable electronic device called Matri that gives relief from menstruation pain.

They also highlight having 96% positive feedback and that they tested it on more than 400 females. Upon hearing the pitch, Vineeta Singh praises them for bringing a solution to such a thing that is way too common in women. Speaking of the deal, the pitchers finalize the deal with Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta.

For the unknown, Namita Thapar is serving as the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, while Aamn Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt, as already mentioned. The two have been associated with Shark Tank India since the first season. However, Ritesh Agarwal is the new judge on the current season.

Shark Tank India 3 streams from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Sony LIV.

