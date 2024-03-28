Shehnaaz Gill debuts as playback singer in THIS movie; thanks Arbaaz Khan for giving her the opportunity

Shehnaaz Gill has dropped a video of her latest song, where she debuted as a playback singer. Further, she expressed her heartwarming gratitude towards Arbaaz Khan for giving her this opportunity. Shehnaaz has also rapped earlier in a music album Ghani Syaani alongside MC Square.

Shehnaaz Gill’s heartfelt gratitude for Arbaaz Khan

Shehnaaz Gill shares a heartwarming gratitude post for Arbaaz Khan for her next project, in which she is making her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood. Shehnaaz will be heard in one of the songs from Vivek Budakoti-helmed upcoming movie Patna Shuklla. The movie will feature the evergreen actress Raveena Tandon, and the late actor Satish Kaushik.

Expressing her gratitude, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant writes, “MY FIRST EVER, as a playback singer for a film. #DilKyaIradaTera Thank you @arbaazkhanofficial for giving me this opportunity. If you guys haven’t heard the song yet, tap on the link in my bio and hear it now!” The soulful voice with the charm of Raveena Tandon is hard to miss in the song. The name of the song is Dil Kya Irada Tera, and Shehnaaz has lent her voice to the heartwarming song alongside Samuel and Akanksha

From the very beginning, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress has had an unconditional love and passion for singing. She admits that music helps her in acting as it creates the base for her. Her love for music was so immense that she did not give music a back seat in her life. In an old interview with Times Of India, Shehnaaz wished that her dream to sing for Bollywood stars should come true if every dream of hers is coming true. Further in the interview, she accepted that both acting and singing are close to her heart. She cannot choose one amongst the two.

About Shehnaaz Gill

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz debuted in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan. Later she started her podcast, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, where the actress invited celebrities from the entertainment industry. After that, she did a movie Thank You for Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar. She recently wrapped up another movie with Varun Sharma, titled Sab First Class Hai.

Focusing on her singing career she has also rapped in a Haryanavi song with MC Square.

