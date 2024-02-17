Surbhi Chandna is soon going to marry her longtime boyfriend, Karan R Sharma. The couple has already performed the roka ceremony last year in September, as shared by the actress on social media a few days ago. The two have been in a relationship for about 13 years and are now finally ready to get hitched. Most recently, Surbhi celebrated her bachelorette party with her friends ahead of the wedding.

Surbhi Chandna enjoys with her close friends

Surbhi Chandna and her friends Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and others were spotted as they headed for the bride-to-be bachelorette party. All of them looked excited and elated. Surbhi looked mesmerizing in a one-shoulder strappy dress. The soothing yellow prints on her dress reflected her glow.

Her outfit also featured ruffles around the neck and a side slit, adding a sense of sensuality to her look. In fact, her hair and makeup went perfectly with the ensemble. The actress completed her looks by wearing pumps. While Surbhi was dressed colorfully, her friends wore black outfits, making sure the spotlight was on her.

As they posed for the paparazzi, Shrenu Parik took out a sash with 'bride-to-be' inscribed on it. Sharing big smiles, BFFs Mansi, Shrenu, Surbhi. and others posed happily and were excited for the bash. Also, the way they provided Surbhi with a princess treatment is unmissable.

Advertisement

Have a look at the video:

Surbhi Chandna's marriage

Surbhi Chandna will tie the knot to her beau, Karan R Sharma, on March 1, 2024. Their wedding will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Now that the dynamic duo is gearing up for their marriage, fans are incredibly eager to see the Ishqbaaz actress as a bride.

The last month, she took to her Instagram handle to announce her wedding and shared an adorable post treating the fans. After the announcement, the couple has been posting adorable pictures expressing love for each other.

For the unversed, the actress rose to fame owing to her role as Anika in Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. She made her acting debut in 2009 with the cameo Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

ALSO READ: Kevin Almasifar on exit from Splitsvilla 13: 'Prince Narula slapped someone but wasn't removed from show'