EXCLUSIVE Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal to appear on show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has raised the bar of competition with the entry of four new wildcard contestants. The show witnessed entries of celebrities like Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Glenn Saldhana, and Sagar Parekh. Nikhita Gandhi and Awez Darbar couldn't make it to the main competition.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actor Babil Khan and singer Jasleen Royal are all set to grace the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for the upcoming episodes.

Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Babil Khan is all set to be seen in Jasleen Royal's new song titled Dastoor. The melodious song is beautifully shot with Royal's soulful voice adding charm to the project. The music video also features actors like Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor among others. Babil and Jasleen will be seen gracing the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to promote their song.

K-pop singer Aoora spotted at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

Apart from Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal, K-pop singer and Bigg Boss 17's evicted contestant Aoora was also spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The singer posed for the paparazzi and interacted with them.

Wildcard contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

With an exciting twist, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 welcomed six wildcard celebrities like Nikhita Gandhi, Awez Darbar, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani and Glenn Saldhana. Among these six contestants, four were to be qualified for the show. Awez had to quit the show owing to an injury while Nikhita Gandhi failed to block a spot in the competition.

Nikhita Gandhi on dancers being roped in for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In an exclusive chat with PInkvilla, the Do You Love Me singer shared her thoughts on being a part of the show. She expressed that she loves to learn new art forms and believed that it would be a great opportunity for the same. She also shared that it is slightly unfair to get contestants with dancing backgrounds on the show and make them compete with non-dancers.

She also added that the show entirely is not only about dancing skills, but a lot of it is also about representation and thoughts behind the act.

