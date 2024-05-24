Teri Meri Doriyaann is right now showcasing an interesting track. Angad and Sahiba have joined hands to save their child, Akeer, from Diljeet who is keen on proving that Akeer is his son and wants to marry Sahiba. The show is now taking an intriguing turn as Angad and Sahiba are slowly reconnecting while making efforts to get back Akeer.

The drama series stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and Yogendra Vikram Singh as Angad, Sahiba, and Diljeet respectively.

Angad gets furious at Diljeet

The latest development in Teri Meri Doriyaann will bring Angad and Sahiba closer as they gradually find their long-lost love for each other.

Akeer, who was about to slip, gets saved by Diljeet. He says that he is a responsible father and will not let anything affect Akeer. Angad leaves from there but does not reach home. This worries Manveer. She starts panicking. While Jasleen tries to comfort Manveer, Garry asks Sahiba if she knows Angad’s whereabouts. Sahiba says she has no idea where Angad could be.

In the next shot, Angad is seen holding a pistol and saying that he would kill Diljeet. However, Sahiba reaches at the right time and stops Angad from committing the crime. She agrees to marry Diljeet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, Harneet apologizes to everyone at the party for the inconvenience. Angad also feels guilty about Harneet facing such a situation because of them. He asks everyone to go and decides to drop Sahiba. This concerns Manveer.

On their way, Angad and Sahiba engage in a heartfelt conversation. Sahiba says that Anagd must have felt bad about whatever happened. Angad replies that he didn’t get hurt by the humiliation. However, he recalls how Diljeet had forcefully tried to make Sahiba dance with him. But he refrains from sharing the same with Sahiba, who also recollects some past moments. Angad asks Sahiba to not worry and to take care of herself. Sahiba also wishes the same for Angad before he leaves.

Here’s the recent highlight from Teri Meri Doriyaann:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann depicts the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It is set against a Punjabi backdrop and features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Thakur, and Gauri Tonk among others in key roles.

The show is produced under the auspices of Cockrow and Shaika Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udne Ki Aasha: Savi-Ishaan and Sailee-Sachin ascend to temple together