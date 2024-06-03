Teri Meri Doriyaann has been in the news lately for the constant track changes. The show recently took a leap and a new character Diljeet played by Yogendra Vikram Singh was introduced. Almost two months later, he exited the show. Now reports are doing rounds that the show will witness yet another major twist with Sahiba's death. Reports suggest that the character will die, however, the actress who plays the character, Himanshi Parashar, will be retained and introduced as a new character.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Himanshi Parashar and she exclusively spoke with us about the twist.

Himanshi Parashar on Sahiba's death in Teri Meri Doriyaann

When asked to validate the reports doing the rounds, Himanshi Parashar said, "Honestly, I haven't been officially told anything about the same and thus I can't confirm or react to it."

She continued, "Viewers will have to wait and watch the new twists that will soon unfold in the show. I'm sure there something exciting in store for them."

Take a look at the recent promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann here:

Himanshi Parashar on dipping TRPs

From a respectable TRP, Teri Meri Doriyaann's ratings dipped down drastically as it secured 0.9 point last week. Talking about the same, Himanshi said, "Yes, I know. It is quite disheartening and demotivating but we kept on convincing ourselves that it can be because of the IPL (laughs)."

She continued, "Maybe viewers didn't like the recent track but makers are working on it and the writers are underway in writing something exciting that viewers might like."

The actress went on to say, "We are actors and have no say in the story or track of the show. We give out 100% in whatever is given to us and I have complete faith in the writers as well as our lovely audiences who've been there with us since the beginning. They still share beautiful VMs of Sahiba and Angad. I am sure we will bounce back."

Teri Meri Doriyaann also stars actors like Vijayendra Kumeria, Tushar Dhembla, and Gauri Tonk among others.

