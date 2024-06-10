Teri Meri Doriyaann EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria aka Angad on Sahiba's death in show; 'Entire unit was emotional'

Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann has been in the news for a while now. The show witnessed one of the major twists with the main lead Sahiba's death. Actress Himanshi Parashar who played Sahiba in the show has been retained to play her lookalike, Gurnoor in the project.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vijayendra Kumeria who plays Angad, the male lead in the show, spoke at length about shooting Sahiba's death sequence and fans' expectations. Read on to find out more.

Vijayendra Kumeria on shooting for Sahiba's death scene

Talking about the last scene featuring Angad and Sahiba wherein the latter breathes her last in Angad's arms while lying on a hospital bed, Vijayendra Kumeria added, "Oh! That scene was beautifully written. It was quite intense. We as actors had seen the journey of the character of Sahiba and felt the emotions deeply."

He added, "The entire unit was emotional with Sahiba's death in the show. Having said that, we knew about the story that we had to tell to the viewers next and thus we started working towards delivering that. But yes, that scene was quite emotional and very intense."

Take a look at a recent video of Teri Meri Doriyaann episode here:

Vijayendra Kumeria on fans' expectations from show

On Sahiba's death and new character's entry, the Udaan actor said, "For the past one and a half years, fans have been showering immense love on Sahiba and Angad and wanted to see them together and with Sahiba's end, I'm sure they must be upset but the story needed to move forward and thus the twist was introduced."

He added, "Himanshi Parashar has been retained and is playing the new character of Gurnoor. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness a sense of freshness and newness in the show with Gurnoor, Akeer and Angad's new story. I'm sure audiences will like this new story in the show as well."

Apart from Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria, Teri Meri Doriyaann also features Gauri Tonk, Tushar Dhembla, and Kamal Dadiala among others.

