Valentine's Day Exclusive Video: Jankee Mehta sings THIS Jab We Met song for husband Nakuul Mehta

Television superstar Nakuul Mehta has been married to his childhood sweetheart Jankee Parekh Mehta for ten years. Their love blossomed at a time when there were no social media to stay connected, and they relied on phone calls, emails, and hand-written letters. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the lovebirds talk about being together for 21 years and how it all started. Their fairytale love story and romance would inspire many of us to believe in love.

Love at first sight

While it was love at first sight for Nakuul, Jankee took her time to confirm her feelings, but they were both each other’s first love. Jankee was only 16 and Nakuul 18 when they met for the first time and Nakuul knew she was ‘the one’. Nakuul had to hear a ‘no’ when he asked Jankee out, she got back to him after a year to express how she feels. Although back then, it was tough for Nakuul to hang around her being just friends, the couple mention that their friendship solidified because of it and it is one of the reasons why their relationship worked out.

Jankee, the singer

Jankee is a professional singer and she has a few hit releases to her name. On being asked if she has any favorite song for her husband Nakuul, the couple looks back to 2008 when Jankee had recorded ‘Tum Se Hi’, the hit song from Jab We Met, and gifted the CD to Nakuul as Valentine’s day gift. Nakuul shares that he still has the CD with him. On Nakuul’s request, Jankee sings a few lines of the song for us. The couple also shares that they have not given a lot of gifts to each other, and the CD was one of the few gifts.

Nakuul Mehta on love

Nakuul shares that he looks at love as an individual journey and being there for each other. He adds, “Love is not staring into each other’s eye and losing yourself into oblivion, it’s looking ahead in the same direction.” The couple believes that above everything, they are two individuals who have their own purpose on Earth, and they have come together to grow, support, and build this family. Jankee agrees and shares that it’s about faith and acceptance that make a relationship work out.

