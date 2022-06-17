Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh twin in stylish black attires for the gala

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards night was no less than a big celebration that witnessed several top-notched celebs marking their presence in their best stylish avatar. Pinkvilla's first-ever award show was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai and was a star-studded celebration where top personalities belonging to different sectors graced the event. Many deserving celebs were honored with prestigious awards and one of them is popular star, Nakuul Mehta. The actor appeared at the event with his beautiful wife Jankee Mehta.

Nakuul was nominated in the category of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Award (Male)' along with some other popular stylish TV actors such as Sunil Grover, Aly Goni, Shaheer Shaikh, and Parth Samthaan. Amongst them, Nakuul bagged the award of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Award (Male)'. For the event, the actor made a fashionable appearance along with Jankee Mehta. Nakuul and Jankee were seen twinning in black outfits. The actor looked dapper in his printed black suit, which he paired with white sneakers, and his better-half, Jankee, opted for a black snazzy saree. We all know fashion and Nakuul go hand in hand. Nakuul and Jankee are considered among the power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo is also known for their fun nature. They never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other. Their adorable chemistry was also visible on the red carpet of 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards'.

Talking about Nakuul's professional career, he is presently seen playing the lead role of Ram in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with actress Disha Parmar essaying the role of Priya. He started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The jury consisted of topnotch personalities like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for every category except the reader's choice male and female.

Other celebs from the television industry who made a glamourous appearance at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Urvashi Dholakia, and more.

