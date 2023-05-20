EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar on reuniting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, promo shoot and more

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to continue the legacy of Ram and Priya through the third season of the popular television show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Seldom does this happen where the main characters are killed in the first season and brought back as fresh characters in another season. Pinkvilla caught up with Nakuul and Disha on the set of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 after their promo shoot, where they spoke about reuniting after three months, shooting together, and a lot more.

On reuniting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

D: It's interesting because I think this has never happened before and we are the first ones to reprise the characters again. We are nervous because after three months we have come on the set and we have forgotten how to act, at least, I have, I don't know about him.

N: That's because yesterday I called her and she didn't answer. In the night, she messaged me and said that she'd been practicing (how to act) all day. So, now she's come fully ready to act (laughs) We are joking, we are very excited because these are characters that are so special to us and the audience. To get a chance where you can go back and reprise them is very special, and we are very fortunate and we are looking forward to it.

D: Kuch bhi (Anything)

On their characters being killed in the first season and returning with BALH 3

D: Yeah, won't it be weird if we come back dead (in the first season)? So, season 3 (a new season) is better. It's quite exciting for us.

When and Where to Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3:

The teaser of the show is already out and the jodi of 'Raya' (Ram and Priya) is receiving immense love from the audience. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will air on Sony TV from May 25, every Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

