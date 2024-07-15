Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-talked-about wedding took place on June 12, with their family and many prominent guests in attendance. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, the beloved couple of the television industry were seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi and reception.

Recently, Disha posted a few pictures in a glamorous saree from the reception. What caught our attention was Nakuul Mehta’s hilarious reaction to the post.

Disha Parmar slays in a yellow saree at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s reception

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress shared a series of photos in a yellow saree. Accompanying the post, she wrote in the caption, “Took a Village to look like this!”

Disha looked glamorous in a fully embellished and embroidered yellow saree. She styled her hair in curls giving a vintage vibe. She accessorized her look with a diamond necklace set with bright emeralds on it.

As soon as Disha Parmar uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, celebrities like Nakuul Mehta, Vedika Bhandari, Shubhaavi Choksey, and more reacted to the post.

Nakuul Mehta’s hilarious reaction

Among those who reacted to Disha’s post was her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star Nakuul Mehta, who couldn't resist leaving a witty comment. Seeing Disha's pose with her hand on her neck, Nakuul quipped, “Neck pains are common. Use an ice pack.”

Fans flooded the comment box with compliments and admiration towards her. A fan wrote, “You always look so perfect in Saree.” Another fan commented, “I am not one for big fancy compliments, but, wearing that saree, you seem like a goddess, blessed with profound grace and charm.!!”

More about Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar became popular with her role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara alongside Nakuul Mehta. She has also appeared in shows like Woh Apna Sa and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. Disha reunited with Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and joined him once more for the third season of the show.

