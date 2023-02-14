Valentine's Day Exclusive: Nakuul Mehta reveals his first kiss with Jankee Parekh and how he proposed; Watch

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are considered as the power couple of the entertainment industry. The duo is also known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. Nakuul and Jankee never miss an opportunity to express love for each other publicly. They fell in love with each other during their college days, and after dating for 9 years, they tied the knot and now are parents to an adorable son Sufi. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's day, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with the telly industry's lovebirds, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh. Nakuul Mehta reveals his first kiss with Jankee Parekh:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh spilled beans on how they met and revealed their first date, kiss, and a lot more. While playing a game with Nakuul and Jankee, they were asked about their first meeting. The couple revealed it by writing on a given slate and wrote, "Shiamak Davar dance class." When asked about their first date, Nakuul and Jankee wrote that they had gone to CCD for their first date. Nakuul was asked whether he remembers what Jankee wore when he saw her the first time. Answering the question correctly, Nakuul wrote, "Black leotards and cycling shorts." Jankee was then asked what Nakuul's first gift was for her, and she wrote, "CD compiled with his favorite songs." Elaborating on it, Jankee mentioned that Nakuul had returned from the US and had a cool collection of hip-hop songs that he gifted to her. Jankee was asked about her first gift for Nakuul and both then wrote, "Zara clothes". When asked about their first kiss, Nakuul, and Jankee wrote, "Athenas". Speaking about it, Nakuul revealed that it was a nightclub in South Bombay and said, "I would not get into details of what happened, but it was beautiful."

Watch Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's full interview here-

When asked about their first movie together, Nakuul joked, "Those days we used to not watch movies, we used to go to theatres (both laugh)" Nakuul even revealed Jankee's first celebrity crush, and mentioned that it was Hrithik Roshan. Jankee then spilled the beans that Nakuul's forever celebrity crush is Madhuri Dixit, but earlier his crush was Preity Zinta. Both even said that they went to Goa for their first trip. For the uninformed, Nakuul Mehta proposed to his ladylove Jankee Parekh at 2 am by writing a poem for her. When asked about that poem, Nakuul, and Jankee mentioned that they don't remember the lines of the poem as it was 5-6 pages long but revealed that they still have it. Nakuul Mehta's professional front: Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the hit daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar.

