Nakuul Mehta, known for his roles in Ishqbaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, has criticized Hema Malini for her insensitive comment regarding wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

After being disqualified from the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement earlier this morning (August 8, 2024). Her disqualification was due to her being 100 grams overweight in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling category.

Taking it to his X (Twitter) handle, Nakuul Mehta reposted a video and wrote, “Disgraceful.” He expressed his disapproval of Hema Malini's remarks about Viesh Phogat's situation.

In the video, Bollywood actress and BJP leader, Hema Malini was seen saying, “Seekh milna chahiye hum sab kalakaaro ko or mahilaon ko or sabko ki 100 gram also matters a lot. We feel very sad for her, I wish she loses that 100 gram quickly lekin milega nahi abhi. (We artists, women, and everyone should learn that even 100 grams matter a lot. I hope she loses that 100 grams quickly, but it won’t happen right now.)”

A day after her disqualification, Vinesh Phogat’s emotional retirement message on social media has left almost every Indian heartbroken.

Vinesh Phogat's heart-wrenching post read, "माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी (Mom, Wrestling defeated me, I have lost. Forgive me, your dream, my courage are all broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye, Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be indebted to all of you. Sorry)."

Vinesh Phogat, a three-time Olympian and gold medalist in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, has always competed in the 53 kg category. This time, however, she was moved to the 50 kg category because 19-year-old wrestler Antim Panghal was set for the 53 kg spot.

Panghal lost in the opening round with a 0-10 defeat and will now be deported from Paris after attempting to sneak her sister Nisha into the Games Village using her accreditation card.

Following her disqualification, many television and Bollywood personalities, including Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Divyanka Tripathi, and Ankita Lokhande, expressed their support for Phogat. Phogat's fans and supporters have been in shock since hearing the news about the experienced wrestler.

