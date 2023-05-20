EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nakuul Mehta's text exchange with Disha Parmar for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is hilarious

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's teaser featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has tugged everyone's hearts, leaving them with utmost excitement to watch the show. After wrapping up the first season, Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai took the baton ahead with the second season but it ended in a span of few months. Considering Nakuul and Disha's popularity, the makers approached them to reprise their characters, Ram Kapoor and Priya. Their onscreen chemistry amazes the audience and fans are waiting with bated breaths to watch them reignite their magic.

Reaction on being approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

N: My instant reaction was, 'Wow, this is crazy but it is exciting, I'm in for it.' It took me just 10 seconds to take this decision, and then I messaged her (Disha) saying 'And...' That's all my message was and she called me up and said, 'Oh! Acha.'

D: I've never heard of something like this. I don't know if it happened earlier when the characters have been brought back, so I was surprised. But then when I heard it and when we met...

N: You took your time...

D: Yeah, I took my time.

N: I think we were excited with the premise and thought let's just start and make this happen.

On feeling nostalgic while shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's promo

D: It's just been three months, not that long that we were shooting with each other.

N: We'd shot our first season's promo also in this very studio...

D: And, that was different because we were shooting after 7 years (after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara) and that was a different energy. We both didn't know how we both have evolved. For this show, it's just been three months, so it's all the same.

N: I was telling her that the challenge would be how do we bring freshness into this for ourselves because there's so much understanding and so much recency. So, that will be a challenge, and I don't know how I'll do...

D: I think he'll be good.

Apart from the interview, Nakuul and Disha even played a fun game 'How well do we know each other?' Watch the video below to enjoy. And, don't miss out on Disha's pregnancy glow!

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

The teaser of the show is already out and it will go on air from May 25 onwards, Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM on Sony TV.

