Nakuul Mehta relives his winning moment at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards with Jankee Parekh; WATCH

Pinkvilla organized its first ever style icon awards on June 16 this year. The grand event was graced by a plethora of both telly and Bollywood stars. The award show was a massive hit and people were all praised for the excellent award show. It was a star-studded affair and needless to mention, they have all put their best fashion foot forward for the night. In the telly sector, fabulous actor Nakuul Mehta was awarded the title of Super Stylish TV Star Male.

The actor recently took to social media to offer some glimpses from his visit to the award show. Nakuul Mehta looked spectacular in the black printed suit which he had paired with white sneakers. His wife Jankee looked stunning in a gorgeous black saree with a purple flare design. Nakuul Mehta was seen having a gala time at the event with his wife by his side. He was also seen holding hands with her. The actor was overjoyed to receive the award for Super Stylish TV Star Male from Jasmin Bhasin.

See the post here-

The actor looked dapper at the event and his wife Jankee wore a black saree with purple frills on the drape. She paired the six yards of grace with a balloon-sleeved blouse. After winning the award, he posed with his wife Jankee Parekh and they looked so cute together. Nakuul's wife Jankee also showed her excitement as his husband won the award.

For those unaware, Nakuul got married to his college-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh after dating for 9 years. Now, they are proud parents to a son, Sufi.

