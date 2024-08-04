Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry. Apart from acting, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor also dubs for the English version of Hindi films. The actor recently revealed that he has dubbed for Hrithik Roshan’s character in Fighter.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself watching Hrithik Roshan’s movie Fighter. He shared his experience and praised Sanjeeda Sheikh, who played an Air Force officer's wife, Saachi. Nakuul expressed the challenge and joy of dubbing Hrithik's performance.

Nakuul accompanied the post with a caption, “Promise you recreating this act by the Greek God in English was as hard as watching the Himalayas and not be in complete rapture. Being able to infuse life into something he has so beautifully crafted from the environs of a studio has been an experience and a half! @hrithikroshan, you are all-encompassing.”

Praising her friend Sanjeeda, he wrote, “Also in this scene is my friend @iamsanjeeda who continues to do some wonderful work in every medium this year! Proud.”

As soon as Nakuul Mehta uploaded the video, celebrities like Drashti Dhami, Niyati Fatnani, Erica Fernandes, Reena Aggarwal, and more reacted to the post and praised his performance.

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed admiration and love for him. A fan wrote, “Nakuul's Voice + Hrithik On Screen = A Perfect Combo.” Another fan commented, “It's for a Greek God, by yet another Greek God. It's simply unbelievable. Way to go Nakul Mehta.”

A few months ago, the actor revealed that he dubbed Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal’s English version.

Nakuul Mehta gained immense acclaim with his debut alongside Disha Parmar in the TV series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. His popularity soared, making him a household name, thanks to his role in Ishqbaaz. Fans adored his onscreen chemistry with Surbhi Chandna in the show. Nakuul's impressive performances include Dil Boley Oberoi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Throwback: When Amitabh Bachchan revealed his application to join Indian Air Force was rejected due to his 'long legs'