Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 EXCLUSIVE: Shubhaavi Choksey calls Disha Parmar 'brutally honest' person

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most-loved television shows and often trends on social media. The show is the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain where Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar reprise the roles of Ram and Priya respectively. Actress Shubhaavi Choksey plays the role of an antagonist, Nakuul's stepmom, Nandini Kapoor. She is known for her fabulous acting chops and dress sense. As the show soon completes a year, Pinkvilla interacted exclusively with Shubhaavi, and she shared her experience of working in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, her co-actors, and her character. Read on:

About working with her co-actors

"Nakuul is an amazing human being, extremely warm, always smiling and cracking jokes ( have to say sometimes they’re really bad ones too hahaha ) He is very involved with the character and the scenes. It is my pleasure to work with an actor who encourages people around to do better, it just shows how comfortable he is in his skin. And Disha, I love her. She is a brutally honest person and I love this about her. There is no façade, she says what she feels and does what is right. She has a very strong personality and yet she makes me feel like a little girl who I just want to hug as she is so beautifully childlike," said Shubhaavi.

On her styling in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Shubhaavi Choksey's style is much-talked about and recalling a compliment she received, the actress said, "I met a girl in Dubai who said 'Ma'am, you’re always classy, never trashy and very sassy' (hahaha) I just burst out into laughter because the way she said it was so cute. For BALH 2, people have always appreciated me for the way I carry myself. They have liked all the looks. In fact, be it the western look or the Anarkali look and even the Saree look post the leap."

On how her journey as an actor began

"My mother says I was an entertainer right from childhood. I loved dancing ( still do) and I did participate in plays in schools and college too. Professionally, my acting started off with TV commercials when I was 18 years old. Did a wee bit of theatre and then dived into Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. My journey is still going on," said the actress.

On doing films

For the uninformed, Shubhaavi Choksey was seen in Shashank Khaitan's film, Dhadak featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Feeling grateful about it, she said, "I will always thank Shashank for Dhadak. It is because of him that I began my career again. As of now, there is nothing in the pipeline but I hope it will be sometime soon."

