EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Birthday girl Kritika Kamra gets a SURPRISE message from friend Nakuul Mehta; WATCH
Watch the full video interview to see how Kritika Kamra reacted to the surprise message from Nakuul Mehta.
As Kritika Kamra celebrates her birthday today, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, we surprised the actress with a special audio message from her actor-friend Nakuul Mehta. In his message, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor said, “I am the National Chairperson of the Kritika Kamra worldwide fan club. I have actually followed your career, way before I met you. I always thought the choices you have made have stood out and have been different, and that is something I have always been drawn to.”
The actor further adds, “The ease with which you work, you know about it so am not getting into it. But just to see you now traverse through different mediums, and really explode on the web scene is so wonderful. I also greatly enjoy how you in a world of social media, where everyone puts out everything, there isn’t too much - we still don’t know who Kritika Kamra is, but shows you enough. It's beautiful, I think the way you do it with such ease, such grace and such beauty is something we all aspire for and are drawn to.”
Nakuul Mehta elaborates, “I am hoping that in the coming year or two, you and I would get to be on a set together and really do some work on some material together, that would be great fun. Sending you all my love, and all my best wishes for everything that is lined up ahead.”
Kritika Kamra got emotional with the message, and said, “Oh My God! I think I am going to see him today. I should just get out and call him. This is so special.” To know more about their conversation, watch the full interview.
