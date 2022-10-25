EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Birthday girl Kritika Kamra gets a SURPRISE message from friend Nakuul Mehta; WATCH

As Kritika Kamra celebrates her birthday today, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, we surprised the actress with a special audio message from her actor-friend Nakuul Mehta. In his message, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor said, “I am the National Chairperson of the Kritika Kamra worldwide fan club. I have actually followed your career, way before I met you. I always thought the choices you have made have stood out and have been different, and that is something I have always been drawn to.”

The actor further adds, “The ease with which you work, you know about it so am not getting into it. But just to see you now traverse through different mediums, and really explode on the web scene is so wonderful. I also greatly enjoy how you in a world of social media, where everyone puts out everything, there isn’t too much - we still don’t know who Kritika Kamra is, but shows you enough. It's beautiful, I think the way you do it with such ease, such grace and such beauty is something we all aspire for and are drawn to.”