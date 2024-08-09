Nakuul Mehta, one of the most talented and popular actors in the entertainment industry has dedicated a heart-touching poem to the wrestler Vinesh Phogat in his recent post on social media.

Taking it to his X (Twitter) handle, the Ishqbaaz actor wrote, “Fighter. Olympian. Champion. A poem dedicated to one of our all time greatest. The one and only Vinesh Phogat. “ख़ूब लड़ी मर्दानी””

Nakuul's video features him reciting the poem, which highlights Phogat’s remarkable journey and unwavering spirit. He begins with, “Vinesh agar tumhe ladta na dekha hota, Jantar Mantar ke maidano se le kar Paris ke akhando tak. Shayad Kabhi na jaan paate ye sone or chandi ke tamge itne beimaani hai. Inme vo chamak kahan jo tere jazbe, teri kuwat mein hai.”

“(If we hadn’t seen you fight, from the grounds of Jantar Mantar to the arenas of Paris, we might never have realized how deceitful these gold and silver medals are. They lack the brilliance of your spirit and strength.)”

He continued, “Tumhari Kushti ki baat toh khair kya hi kare, Uski dehat toh uss Yui Susaki ki aankhon mein thi. Farsh par padi uss Japani chori se pucho, bata degi. Sherniyo de wazan nahi gude toola karte hai. Tu bina gold aur silver ke bhi misaal hai Vinesh.”

“(Well, what can one say about your wrestling? Its worth was evident in the eyes of Yui Susaki. Ask that Japanese girl who lay on the mat; she will tell you. Lions don’t measure their weight by scales. Even without gold and silver, you are an example, Vinesh.)”

The poem highlights Phogat’s unwavering resilience and dedication, emphasizing that her true worth transcends the limitations of medals. Nakuul concludes with a heartfelt tribute, affirming Phogat’s cherished place in the hearts of her supporters, beyond any official accolades.

He concluded, “Cheer up champion, range aate jaate rahenge, humara asli sona toh tum ho. Olympic ki sheet mein tumhara naam darz nahi hua toh kya hua, aane wali pidiya yaad rakhegi kya khoob ladi mardaani. (Cheer up, champion. Medals will come and go, but our true treasure is you. So what if your name isn’t recorded in the Olympic records? Future generations will remember how fiercely you fought.)”

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement this morning (August 8, 2024) after being disqualified from the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being 100 grams overweight in the 50 kg freestyle category. Her emotional retirement post on social media has left fans across India heartbroken.

