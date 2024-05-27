The buzz around Nia Sharma’s upcoming show Suhagan Chudail is quite high. The intriguing promos of the supernatural offering from ColorsTV have set the mood right for the audiences who are already yearning to get mesmerized by the diva’s new avatar.

Before beginning this new chapter, Nia visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings and guidance from Ganpati Bappa. In a recent clip shared by the actress, she is spotted performing rituals at the divine place.

Nia Sharma’s visit to Siddhivinayak

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nia Sharma posted a video from her visit to Siddhivinayak temple before the premiere of Suhagan Chudail. She opted for a white and blue-colored floral printed suit with lace detailing for the spiritual outing.

The clip begins with the priest putting a holy cloth around Nia’s neck. She then receives the basket of essentials used in puja and a framed picture of Lord Ganpati. The last part of the snippet captures the 33-year-old actress giving a glimpse of her look of the day.

In the caption space, she also talked about continuing the tradition from the last 13 years. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress also wished to get a positive response and success to her new show.

The text with Nia’s post read, “Continuing the 13 year long tradition of seeking #blessings at Siddhivinayak. Ganpati bappa Moryaa. The journey begins tonight.. Hope to receive immense love.#suhaganchudail @colorstv.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s post here:

About Suhagan Chudail

Suhagan Chudail is a supernatural drama led by a compelling cast consisting of Nia Sharma, Debchandrima Singha Roy, and Zayn Ibad Khan. They will essay Nishigandha, Deeya, and Moksh, respectively.

Nishigandha is a witch who is on a mission to find her Suhaag ki Nishaniyan or Solah Shringars. After getting these 16 mystical adornments, she will become eternal, and her beauty will remain as it is. Each of her Shringars is obtained by sacrificing a man she marries for this particular purpose.

At the last, Nishigandha’s 16th and final target is Moksh. As she heads out to hunt him, she faces various challenges from Deeya, who is ready to fight every difficulty in order to protect her beloved Moksh.

