Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's breakup was quite unexpected for their fans. The two were often seen engaged in cozy acts in Bigg Boss 17, and the news of them separating ways turned out to be shocking. The former couple has been in the headlines lately due to their split. Most recently, in an interview with a portal, Isha Malviya revealed calling Samarth after their breakup and opened up about what they talked about.

Further, the Udaariyaan actress also mentioned that she now has zero self-respect and got teary-eyed when discussing her equation with Samarth Jurel.

Isha Malviya inquired about Samarth Jurel's leg injury

Initially, Samarth Jurel was reported to be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 but later had to back out due to medical reasons. Reports suggested that he had been suffering a leg injury. To inquire about the same, Isha Malviya revealed that she called him post-breakup and sought updates related to his health.

In an interview with Galatta India, the actress mentioned, "Maine call unhe (I called him) and I asked him about his leg. It's not ki main usko kuchh dikhana chahti hun ki dekh maine tujhe call kiya ya something like that. But it's just ki mujhe genuinely bahut bura laga ki kya hogaya (It's not that I want to show you something or see that I called you or something like that. But it's just that I was genuinely worried about what would happen)."

Further, the ex-Bigg Boss 17 contestant stated that she felt she should not have called him. Explaining her decision to call Samarth Jurel, Isha said that certain things aren't in our control, and it just happens.

Isha Malviya on breakup with Samarth Jurel

In one of the segments of the interview, Isha remarked, "I have now zero self-respect. Main yeh kehna chahungi (I want to say this)." The Udaariyaan actress went on to add that she is such a girl who doesn't give up on people easily. She expressed that no matter to what extent someone neglects her, she makes an effort to talk with that person.

