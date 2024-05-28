Isha Malviya is widely recognized for her stint in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s show Udaariyaan. However, after the success of that daily soap, she was next seen featured in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

The actress’s life inside the house has been full of a rollercoaster ride since she was locked in with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar while her present boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the house.

The actress recently stunned viewers with her charismatic look in the red-hot traditional outfit, which definitely turned everyone’s heads.

Isha Malviya in hot-red traditional attire

In a recent paparazzi spot, Isha Malviya was seen spreading her charm in a red-hot lehenga that had black handwork in it. The sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline has red drop-down beading in it. The blouse was handcrafted with black and red roses.

However, the skirt of the lehenga dress had a good swirl. The handmade red-black rose-shaped designs were stitched all across the skirt, elevating the look of the attire while giving it a heavy look.

Along with it comes a georgette full-length red dupatta. Adding to this, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant wore a set of red bangles, which completed the look of the traditional outfit. Also, she wore a golden nath (nosepiece) to complete her look

She kept her hair flowing as she left them open, partitioning them equally into two halves, while the lower ends were curled. She carried black smokey eye makeup, with a nude lip shade and a black bindi.

Donned up in a mesmerizing traditional look, the Udaariyaan actress gave a graceful, elegant twirl, posing in front of the camera.

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, it captured the hearts of the audience. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful is in a red lehenga.” Another one wrote, “Isha in traditional is a treat to eyes.” In the next comment, a user wrote, “Wow Elegant &graceful Isha.”

More about Isha Malviya

Recently, Isha Malviya has been hitting the headlines due to her latest music albums and her personal life. The actress recently broke up with Samarth Jurel. Previously, she was dating Abhishek Kumar, whom she first met on the sets of Udaariyaan.

