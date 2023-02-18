Mahashivratri 2023 Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare SHARES her yearly ritual

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri , the frequency of human energy is at its highest, as everyone is immersed in the devotion of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fast and stay awake the whole night to meditate and chant the mantras of the Supreme Being. There are several television celebrities too, who are ardent devotees of this Supreme Being and celebrate the day with utmost faithfulness. Actress Aishwarya Khare is also a 'bhakt' of 'Bholenath', and on the pious occasion of Mahashivratri, she shared about her yearly ritual exclusively with Pinkvilla.

"My faith and devotion for Lord Shiva has been there ever since I was a kid. While the festival is not celebrated on a very grand scale in my family, I used to like keeping a fast on the occasion of Mahashivratri. I have been an ardent follower of him and every day before leaving my house I do his puja," said Aishwarya, who is winning hearts as Lakshmi.

Aishwarya Khare on her yearly ritual on Mahashivratri

Aishwarya Khare may be entertaining everyone with her character, Lakshmi on the tube but it's her social media account that adds to the entertainment quotient. Her videos with Bhagya Lakshmi co-actor, Rohit Suchanti leave everyone in splits every single time. The duo is popular on the internet and is shipped as #RishMi. Speaking about her yearly ritual, the 27-year-old actress shared, "I make it a point to visit the temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri every year, it's like a yearly ritual for me. I hope this day brings a positive spirit into everyone’s life and gives them the power to achieve almost everything they desire.”