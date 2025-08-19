Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to reunite for Apne 2, director Anil Sharma shares major update

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s Apne 2 is set to hit the screens soon. Anil Sharma, who directed the original film back in 2007, has yet again taken the director’s chair for the sequel, which will release after two decades. In the new update about the film, the filmmaker has announced that the script of the upcoming cinematic piece is ready.

In an interview with News 18, Sharma revealed that he is currently juggling multiple scripts, including one starring the Deol brothers. While Apne 2 won’t be the next one, it definitely is in the pipeline.

Anil Sharma shares updates on Apne 2

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, Sharma went on to reveal, “Apne 2 is definitely happening. The scripting is already done. I’ve too many scripts with me right now. Main laga huwa hoon ki sab kar sakoon.”

Furthermore, the filmmaker went on to share that it wasn’t too difficult to get Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra on board with the film and the idea. He explained, “It wasn’t difficult to convince them to come together for Apne. All three of them wanted to do a film together and they wanted me to make it. The day the story of Apne came to me, they were overjoyed. When I narrated the story to Dharam ji, he cried. When Bobby heard the script, he hugged me."

Sharma added that after the Gadar actor learned of his father and brother being on board, he too readily agreed. Opening up on his bond with the Deols, the filmmaker went on to state, “My relationship with the Deols is great, even off-screen. We’ve that bond wherein we can confide in each other. Humaare beech bahot pyaar aur mohabbat hai."

Anil Sharma and the Deol family have a long-standing work relationship. The director first worked with the veteran star, Dharmendra, during the 1987 venture, Hukumat.

Further details on the release date of Apne 2 will be rolled out soon.