Coolie Day 6 India Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie drops further on Tuesday; Grosses Rs 9.50 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, is not trending well at the box office after an exceptional extended first weekend where it grossed Rs 227.25 crore in India. The movie could have even smashed Rs 250 crore, but due to the clash with War 2 and due to mixed word of mouth, it couldn't reach its desired potential. On Monday, the movie dropped big, grossing only Rs 13 crore, almost 80 percent down from Independence Day Friday and around 85 percent down from the opening day Friday.

Advertisement

Coolie Adds Rs 9.50 Crore Gross In India On 1st Tuesday; Cume Reaches Rs 250 Crore

On its first Tuesday, Coolie ended up putting a single digit number for the first time in its run. The actioner only grossed Rs 9.50 crore, dropping almost 30 percent from an already low Monday. The total of the movie, now is at just a little under Rs 250 crore. With these kind of drops, the movie won't be able to do much more than Rs 300 crore in India. If the film got its desired word of mouth, no number would have really been small enough for it. We could have fancied even Rs 450 crore in India and Rs 700 crore worldwide. Now, the revised global target is to somehow reach Rs 500 crore but that won't be easy, seeing the drops.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Friday Rs 63.25 crore Saturday Rs 47 crore Sunday Rs 41.50 crore Monday Rs 13 crore Tuesday Rs 9.50 crore Total Rs 249.75 crore gross in 6 days

Coolie will still end up as one of the top 5 or top 6 highest grossing Kollywood movies of all time at the worldwide box office. It may always be looked at as a lost opportunity, but that doesn't mean that the movie is not a hit. It is very much a hit if the irrational buy prices are kept on the side.

Advertisement

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office, or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Coolie Hindi Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film nets Rs 1.55 crore Tuesday, targets to wrap 1st week under Rs 25 crore